Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Acquired by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the quarter. Southwest Gas makes up 1.4% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $7,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 461.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 520.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Optas LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:SWX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.05. 26,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.17 and a 52 week high of $78.46.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Southwest Gas from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Gas

In other Southwest Gas news, insider Justin L. Brown sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $200,812.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,995. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Stories

