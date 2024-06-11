Southernsun Asset Management LLC Sells 106,636 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Southernsun Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 393,671 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 106,636 shares during the period. Armstrong World Industries comprises approximately 4.5% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Southernsun Asset Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Armstrong World Industries worth $38,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 19.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.45. The stock had a trading volume of 45,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.59 and its 200 day moving average is $109.14. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $66.46 and a one year high of $125.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 41.81%. The business had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AWI. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.17.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

