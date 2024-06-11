Southernsun Asset Management LLC Has $41.77 Million Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Southernsun Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 344,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,450 shares during the period. AGCO makes up about 4.8% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $41,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in AGCO during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in AGCO by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.83.

NYSE AGCO traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $102.40. The company had a trading volume of 153,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,679. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.74 and its 200 day moving average is $115.84. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $140.46.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

