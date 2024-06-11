Southernsun Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Southernsun Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 323,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,260 shares during the quarter. Polaris makes up 3.5% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Southernsun Asset Management LLC owned 0.57% of Polaris worth $30,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1,286.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Longbow Research upgraded Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Polaris from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.27.

Polaris Stock Performance

Polaris stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.15. 330,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,440. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.63. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.67 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 31.39%. Polaris’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Polaris’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

