Southernsun Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 168.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the quarter. Floor & Decor makes up about 0.3% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FND. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 905.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $124,341.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,473.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $591,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,067.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $124,341.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,473.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,579 shares of company stock valued at $907,916. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Floor & Decor Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FND traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.60. The company had a trading volume of 251,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.26, a P/E/G ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.60. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.30 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.24.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

