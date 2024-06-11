Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,334 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $11,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SONY stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.63. 219,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.95. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $75.11 and a 52-week high of $100.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.26.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.97 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

SONY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

