SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.57.

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $48.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 4.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day moving average is $43.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $53.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. The firm had revenue of $559.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.21 million. Equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

Insider Transactions at SM Energy

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $804,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SM. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 54.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 66.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

