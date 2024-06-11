Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.39.

Several research firms have recently commented on SKE. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$14.75 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

In related news, Senior Officer Randy Reichert sold 53,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$334,476.90. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSE:SKE opened at C$6.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$564.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.68. Skeena Resources has a 1-year low of C$4.20 and a 1-year high of C$7.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.24). Equities analysts anticipate that Skeena Resources will post -0.4862973 EPS for the current year.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

