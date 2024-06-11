Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) is Alden Global Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Alden Global Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) by 86.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 645,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298,508 shares during the period. Sinclair makes up approximately 3.5% of Alden Global Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Alden Global Capital LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Sinclair worth $8,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sinclair by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Sinclair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBGI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,405. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.61. Sinclair, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $17.58.

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.97. Sinclair had a negative net margin of 14.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.68 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sinclair, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.04%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sinclair from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

