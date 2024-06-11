SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) is Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 349.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,349,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,049,369 shares during the quarter. SharkNinja makes up 4.4% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP owned about 0.97% of SharkNinja worth $69,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SharkNinja by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in SharkNinja by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SN. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 74.56.

SharkNinja Stock Performance

Shares of SharkNinja stock traded down 0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 74.44. 225,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,797. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 68.83 and its 200 day moving average is 57.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion and a PE ratio of 56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.92. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 12 month low of 25.84 and a 12 month high of 80.42.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported 1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.95 by 0.11. The business had revenue of 1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 949.88 million. SharkNinja had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

SharkNinja Profile

(Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

