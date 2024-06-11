Sernova (TSE:SVA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.29

Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 268197 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Sernova and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Sernova alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SVA

Sernova Stock Down 8.2 %

The firm has a market cap of C$84.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 18.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.55.

Sernova (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). Analysts forecast that Sernova Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Sernova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.