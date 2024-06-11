Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

SENS stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. Senseonics has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.05. The company has a market cap of $215.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 202.32% and a negative net margin of 346.38%. The business had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 million. Analysts anticipate that Senseonics will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 30.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 909,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 211,128 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Senseonics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,525,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 155,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Senseonics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

