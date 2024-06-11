Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Senseonics Price Performance
SENS stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. Senseonics has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.05. The company has a market cap of $215.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54.
Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 202.32% and a negative net margin of 346.38%. The business had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 million. Analysts anticipate that Senseonics will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Senseonics
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.
