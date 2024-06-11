Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

SEMR has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on Semrush in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

In related news, President Eugenie Levin sold 12,930 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $170,546.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 449,437 shares in the company, valued at $5,928,074.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, President Eugenie Levin sold 12,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $170,546.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 449,437 shares in the company, valued at $5,928,074.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anna Baird sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $154,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,168.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 434,833 shares of company stock worth $6,282,373. 57.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semrush by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Semrush by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Semrush by 61.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semrush in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Semrush in the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. 32.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. Semrush has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $16.42. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 166.11 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.10 million. Semrush had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Semrush will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

