Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $506,574.67

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $506,574.67 and $315.10 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010233 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010440 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,059.94 or 1.00011142 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00012179 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.99 or 0.00091094 BTC.

About Seele-N

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00002054 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $15.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

