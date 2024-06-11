Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Stock Position Lifted by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management raised its holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the quarter. Seaboard accounts for 1.2% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of Seaboard worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Seaboard by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 235.8% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Seaboard by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seaboard by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 22.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Seaboard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Seaboard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SEB traded down $38.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $3,159.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.54. Seaboard Co. has a 12 month low of $3,048.01 and a 12 month high of $3,862.00.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $22.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.74%.

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

