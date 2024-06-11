Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.64

Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.64 and last traded at $51.60, with a volume of 84592 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.57.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.24.

Get Schwab 1000 Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Schwab 1000 Index ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.