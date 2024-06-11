Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.74 Per Share

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.74 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

SAR opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $333.32 million, a PE ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saratoga Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.69.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

