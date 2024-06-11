Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Sagimet Biosciences from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.20.

Sagimet Biosciences Price Performance

SGMT opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83. Sagimet Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $20.71.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.18. Equities analysts forecast that Sagimet Biosciences will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Happel acquired 12,100 shares of Sagimet Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $63,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sagimet Biosciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences in the third quarter worth $56,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Sagimet Biosciences by 312.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,612 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences in the first quarter worth $72,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences in the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences in the third quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

