Safe Bulkers Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 4,265 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 324% compared to the typical volume of 1,005 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the third quarter worth $41,000. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SB stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.78. The company had a trading volume of 321,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,780. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.61. Safe Bulkers has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $6.33. The firm has a market cap of $617.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $81.67 million during the quarter. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 27.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Safe Bulkers will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Safe Bulkers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

