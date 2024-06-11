Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($2.35)-($2.25) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($2.41). The company issued revenue guidance of $810-$824 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $806.33 million. Rubrik also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.50)-($0.48) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Rubrik to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.29.

Shares of RBRK stock traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $35.15. 965,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,540. Rubrik has a 52 week low of $29.24 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

