Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.50)-($0.48) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.49). The company issued revenue guidance of $195-$197 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $194.84 million. Rubrik also updated its FY25 guidance to ($2.35)-($2.25) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBRK. Mizuho began coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Rubrik from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.29.

About Rubrik

NYSE RBRK traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.26. 1,522,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,946. Rubrik has a 52 week low of $29.24 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

