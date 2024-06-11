Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -2.350–2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $810.0 million-$824.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $806.7 million. Rubrik also updated its FY25 guidance to ($2.35)-($2.25) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an outperformer rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Rubrik from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Shares of NYSE RBRK traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,862,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,562. Rubrik has a twelve month low of $29.24 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

