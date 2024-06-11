RT Minerals (CVE:RTM) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.23

RT Minerals Corp (CVE:RTM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 2007 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

RT Minerals Stock Up 1,433.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03.

RT Minerals Company Profile

RT Minerals Corp, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It also explores for gold, base metal, and rare earth elements. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Link-Catharine RLDZ gold property that consists of 15 unpatented single cell mining claims covering an area of 220 hectares in one claim block located in the Town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

