RPTC Inc. Buys 4,781 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

RPTC Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 329,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.9% of RPTC Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. RPTC Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,790,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,752,313. The company has a market capitalization of $78.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $44.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.52.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.