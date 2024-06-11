Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Rogers Communications Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $48.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.3658 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,498,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,382,000 after purchasing an additional 559,395 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,101,225 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,049,000 after purchasing an additional 508,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,948,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,321,000 after purchasing an additional 62,030 shares during the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

