Robert W. Baird Lowers DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $55.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upgraded DocuSign from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.36.

Get DocuSign alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DocuSign

DocuSign Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $50.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 98.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.89. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $64.76.

In other DocuSign news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,018 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $400,236.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,538.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,206.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $400,236.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,538.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,767. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 781.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.