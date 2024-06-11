Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 62,051 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 62,051 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.8% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.05% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $108,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 8,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $5,839,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,692,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $898,175,000 after acquiring an additional 697,383 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $526,890,000 after purchasing an additional 136,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,005,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.94.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total transaction of $5,724,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $18,512,580. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $581.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,450. The company has a market capitalization of $221.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $603.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $575.21 and its 200 day moving average is $556.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

