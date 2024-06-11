Robeco Schweiz AG Has $17.87 Million Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Robeco Schweiz AG cut its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103,274 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $17,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.50.

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.10, for a total transaction of $324,370.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,880.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $470,371.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $601,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 1,508 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.10, for a total transaction of $324,370.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,961 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

WTS traded down $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.07. 5,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,133. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $167.87 and a one year high of $219.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.22. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $570.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.34%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

