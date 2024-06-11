Robeco Schweiz AG Grows Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems comprises 2.7% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.52% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $157,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,079,000. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 70,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,310 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 43,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,624,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 2,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $731.08, for a total transaction of $5,848,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 880,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,648,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $731.08, for a total transaction of $5,848,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 880,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,648,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total transaction of $1,000,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,818,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,046 shares of company stock valued at $31,842,373. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $743.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $27.94 on Monday, hitting $779.58. The company had a trading volume of 466,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.92, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $698.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $664.71. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $392.10 and a 52 week high of $783.65.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.