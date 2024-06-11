Robeco Schweiz AG Cuts Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Robeco Schweiz AG cut its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 131,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.80% of Onto Innovation worth $59,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 70.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

In other Onto Innovation news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total value of $467,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,388.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Onto Innovation news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total transaction of $467,082.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,388.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,627.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,889 shares of company stock worth $7,904,391 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ONTO stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $218.07. The stock had a trading volume of 403,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,167. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 77.60 and a beta of 1.43. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $238.13.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

