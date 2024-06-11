Robeco Schweiz AG Cuts Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Robeco Schweiz AG trimmed its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 586,468 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 58,000 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises about 2.4% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.27% of Autodesk worth $142,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,988 shares of company stock worth $7,534,941 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $2.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $218.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,895,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,414. The company has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $279.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.39.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price target on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.05.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

