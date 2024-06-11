RMB Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,082 shares during the period. CME Group comprises 0.9% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $29,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,290 shares of company stock valued at $10,807,380. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $199.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,464. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.04 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.52.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

