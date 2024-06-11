RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 65,180 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65,180 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Carpenter Technology worth $17,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 322.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carpenter Technology news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $81,892.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,183.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carpenter Technology news, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 4,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $445,518.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,721.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $81,892.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,183.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,261,693 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CRS shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

NYSE:CRS traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $104.31. The company had a trading volume of 463,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,537. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 1.47. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $50.18 and a 52 week high of $112.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $684.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 30.42%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

