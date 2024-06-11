RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.60% of Equity Bancshares worth $13,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,945,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,061,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,595,000 after acquiring an additional 30,253 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 60.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Equity Bancshares by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equity Bancshares news, Director Junetta M. Everett purchased 2,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,153.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQBK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.11. 34,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,258. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The company has a market cap of $505.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average is $32.73.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $55.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

