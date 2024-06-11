RMB Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $14,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in American Financial Group by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 264,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,409,000 after purchasing an additional 80,034 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

AFG traded down $1.90 on Tuesday, hitting $125.40. 101,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.79. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.22 and a 52 week high of $137.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.06. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

