RMB Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,447 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up 1.1% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $36,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $7,142,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $780,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 14,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PANW shares. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.78.

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $99,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $99,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,166.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,382 shares of company stock valued at $74,610,429 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $4.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $313.92. 1,871,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,994,476. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.09. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $201.17 and a one year high of $380.84. The company has a market cap of $101.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

