RMB Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,178 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Fortune Brands Innovations worth $23,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,409,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,047 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 6.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,045,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,162,000 after buying an additional 123,041 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,986,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,219,000 after buying an additional 322,472 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 15.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,846,000 after buying an additional 224,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,525,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,834,000 after acquiring an additional 40,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.22.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

FBIN stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.69. The stock had a trading volume of 591,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,529. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.36. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $84.92.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.36%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Featured Stories

