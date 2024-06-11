RMB Capital Management LLC Has $40.48 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for approximately 1.2% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $40,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $3,026,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in Booking by 1,940.8% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 7,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $16,161,000. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,550,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $42,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,792.18. 86,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,720. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,646.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,554.26. The firm has a market cap of $128.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,579.36 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,351 shares of company stock worth $18,440,475 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Argus increased their target price on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,950.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,902.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Booking

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.