RMB Capital Management LLC Has $24.92 Million Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,411 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of MarketAxess worth $24,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,535,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 385.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 545,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,554,000 after acquiring an additional 433,217 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 512,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,948,000 after purchasing an additional 162,544 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 7,385.0% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 159,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,733,000 after purchasing an additional 157,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,169,000 after purchasing an additional 113,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.73.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,108. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.21. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.54 and a fifty-two week high of $297.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.99 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.47%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.