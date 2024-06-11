RMB Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $21,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.65. 505,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,755. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.50 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.44.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

