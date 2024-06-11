Rip Road Capital Partners LP Lowers Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Rip Road Capital Partners LP decreased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,629 shares during the period. Pinterest makes up 7.8% of Rip Road Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rip Road Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $7,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 43.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,122,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,924 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,036,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,764,000 after buying an additional 2,548,925 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,305,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,685,000 after buying an additional 1,043,173 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Pinterest by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,887,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,179,000 after buying an additional 64,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,003,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Down 1.0 %

PINS traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,357,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,757,301. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 209.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $44.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.96 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $65,949.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,256 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $65,949.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,665. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pinterest from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.34.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

