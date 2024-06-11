Riccardo Perfetti Sells 22,003 Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Stock

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 22,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $95,052.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,009,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,186.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Riccardo Perfetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 110,804 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $597,233.56.

Applied Therapeutics Trading Up 9.4 %

Shares of APLT traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,206,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,067. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $583.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.88. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $9.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 808,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 28,018 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Featured Stories

