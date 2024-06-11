ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CEO Sells $3,107,803.78 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.66, for a total transaction of $3,107,803.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,299,516.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:RMD traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $211.67. 723,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.69 and its 200-day moving average is $187.32. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.24 and a 1-year high of $229.97.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in ResMed during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.80.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

