Rench Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,902 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,386 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 2.1% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its position in Intel by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Intel Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of INTC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.86. The company had a trading volume of 8,733,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,318,094. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.06. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

