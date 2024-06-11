Rench Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Entergy accounts for approximately 1.6% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth $544,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Entergy by 14.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 609,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,356,000 after purchasing an additional 75,443 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ETR stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,964. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.81. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $114.28.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Entergy’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Entergy news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $2,194,615. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Entergy from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

