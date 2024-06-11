Rench Wealth Management Inc. Buys 495 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for approximately 2.6% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $6,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 236,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $152,871.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,138.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $152,871.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,138.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $2,847,387.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,229.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,755 shares of company stock worth $9,189,791. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BAH traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $151.26. 110,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.09 and its 200-day moving average is $141.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $103.38 and a 1-year high of $164.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 44.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BAH. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.78.

Read Our Latest Report on Booz Allen Hamilton

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.