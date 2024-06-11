Rench Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,710 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,617 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:DHI traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.70. The company had a trading volume of 369,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,400. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $165.75. The firm has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.