Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 13,622 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Redwood Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,622 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum comprises 0.6% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $227.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.92.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.46. 2,097,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,692,616. The stock has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.45. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

