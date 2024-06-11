Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 13,184 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,184 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $361,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 120.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 27,794 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 144,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of IJR traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,258,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,359. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The firm has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.29 and its 200 day moving average is $106.05.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
