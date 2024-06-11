Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases 108,532 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 224.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,532 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $6,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vistra by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Vistra news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,508.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VST traded up $3.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,778,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,568,708. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 1.03. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $107.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.76%.

Several research firms recently commented on VST. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Guggenheim raised Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

